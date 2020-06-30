TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
TXZ237-300900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-300900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ437-300900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ214-300900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around
90 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-300900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ338-300900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in
the upper 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-300900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ235-300900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-300900-
Coastal Jackson-
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the morning.
Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-300900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ236-300900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-300900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-300900-
Matagorda Islands-
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ227-300900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-300900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-300900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-300900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles after
midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around
80. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-300900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles after
midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ199-300900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-300900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of sprinkles in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ211-300900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles after
midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-300900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then a slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-300900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-300900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-300900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-300900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-300900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles after
midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-300900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-300900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ196-300900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-300900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-300900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
158 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
