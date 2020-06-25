TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

_____

563 FPUS54 KHGX 250713

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 250713

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

TXZ237-252100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-252100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-252100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-252100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ238-252100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-252100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-252100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-252100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-252100-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-252100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-252100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-252100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-252100-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-252100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-252100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-252100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-252100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-252100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-252100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ211-252100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph early in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-252100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent early in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-252100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night,

then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-252100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-252100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-252100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-252100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-252100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-252100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. L