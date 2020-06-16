TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020

_____

808 FPUS54 KHGX 160844

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 160843

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

TXZ237-162100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ337-162100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ437-162100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-162100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ238-162100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-162100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ438-162100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-162100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-162100-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ313-162100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ236-162100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ336-162100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ436-162100-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ227-162100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ226-162100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ213-162100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ300-162100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming east around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-162100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ212-162100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ211-162100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ210-162100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-162100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ198-162100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ177-162100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-162100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-162100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds early in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-162100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

east around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-162100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ196-162100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ176-162100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with isolated showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ163-162100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather