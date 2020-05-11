TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
TXZ237-112100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ337-112100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ437-112100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-112100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around
70 coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ238-112100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph late
becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ338-112100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ438-112100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ235-112100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ335-112100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ313-112100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ236-112100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph late becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ336-112100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ436-112100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-112100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ226-112100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ213-112100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ300-112100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ200-112100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ199-112100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ212-112100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ211-112100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ210-112100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ197-112100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ198-112100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ177-112100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ178-112100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ179-112100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ164-112100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ195-112100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ196-112100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ176-112100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ163-112100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
