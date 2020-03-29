TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
TXZ237-292100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ337-292100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ437-292100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ214-292100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ238-292100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ338-292100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ438-292100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ235-292100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ335-292100-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ313-292100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ236-292100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ336-292100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ436-292100-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ227-292100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ226-292100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ213-292100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ300-292100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ200-292100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ199-292100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ212-292100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ211-292100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ210-292100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ197-292100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ198-292100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ177-292100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ178-292100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ179-292100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ164-292100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds late
becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ195-292100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ196-292100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late
becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ176-292100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming east
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ163-292100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late
becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
