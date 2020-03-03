TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas

of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog early

in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around

50 coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas

of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog early

in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog early

in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas

of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas

of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas

of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning, then

showers late. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,

then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,

then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,

then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Showers likely early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,

then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers