TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020

_____

379 FPUS54 KHGX 180659

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 180658

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

TXZ237-181000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ337-181000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-181000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-181000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog

in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-181000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-181000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog

in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-181000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy

fog late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-181000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

fog late. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

A 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-181000-

Coastal Jackson-

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ313-181000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-181000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ336-181000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy

fog late. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-181000-

Matagorda Islands-

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-181000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ226-181000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-181000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ300-181000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas

of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-181000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-181000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-181000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers

until late afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ211-181000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ210-181000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ197-181000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Areas of fog late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-181000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1258 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Areas of fog

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDN