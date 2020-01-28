TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

_____

513 FPUS54 KHGX 280958

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 280957

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then isolated showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Scattered showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Scattered showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Scattered showers early in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers in the

late evening and early morning. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows near 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers likely early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers likely early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers

likely early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers

likely early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers

likely early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers

likely early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Scattered showers early in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers in the

late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers and

isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then scattered showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers

likely early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest with gusts

to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent

decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers

early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph late

becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers early

in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

357 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds late becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather