TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with scattered
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the evening shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming
southwest and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Scattered showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Showers in the
late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s inland...around 60 coast. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper
40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,
then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then scattered
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming south
and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Inland, gusts to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then scattered
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph late
becoming southeast increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening
becoming south and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to near 100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Scattered showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Coastal Jackson-
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late
increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the evening
decreasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Showers in the
late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,
then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Scattered showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Scattered showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
Matagorda Islands-
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,
then scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers late, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting
to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,
then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late. Showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,
then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening,
then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting
to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then isolated
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,
then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the
evening decreasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then scattered
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy
fog. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent early in the morning increasing to near
100 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the
evening decreasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Cloudy with scattered showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the
evening decreasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then isolated
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late
increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
northwest and decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late
night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late
night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late
night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the morning,
then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the
evening decreasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then isolated
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
227 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
early in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the
evening decreasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...C