TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
_____
511 FPUS54 KHGX 160843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 160842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
TXZ237-162200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ337-162200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A slight chance
of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ437-162200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ214-162200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.
A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 20 percent chance of
showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ238-162200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ338-162200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ438-162200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.
A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ235-162200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.
Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North
winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ335-162200-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.
A 50 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
North winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A slight chance
of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ313-162200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ236-162200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. North winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A slight chance
of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ336-162200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ436-162200-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the
morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.
A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance
of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ227-162200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North
winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ226-162200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ213-162200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
late becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ300-162200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ200-162200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming
east around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 70 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ199-162200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in
the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds late becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ212-162200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ211-162200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.
A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ210-162200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.
A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ197-162200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
late becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.
A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ198-162200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ177-162200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ178-162200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ179-162200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ164-162200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms