TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

_____

082 FPUS54 KHGX 100928

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 100927

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

TXZ237-102200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.

Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-102200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-102200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ214-102200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ238-102200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 20 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-102200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-102200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-102200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late then rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Showers with

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-102200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Showers with

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance

of showers late. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-102200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in the morning

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-102200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-102200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-102200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph in

the evening shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-102200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-102200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. Showers

with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-102200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.

Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-102200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ200-102200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms until late night, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-102200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.

Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ212-102200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late then rain

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ211-102200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to

20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. Showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ210-102200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph early in the morning increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Showers with

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-102200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ198-102200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early