TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019
578 FPUS54 KHGX 050843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 050842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
TXZ237-052100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ337-052100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ437-052100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ214-052100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ238-052100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ338-052100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ438-052100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ235-052100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ335-052100-
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ313-052100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ236-052100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ336-052100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ436-052100-
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ227-052100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-052100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-052100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ300-052100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ200-052100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ199-052100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog late. Lows around 70.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ212-052100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-052100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-052100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ197-052100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-052100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ177-052100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ178-052100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ179-052100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ164-052100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late
in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ195-052100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds early in the
morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-052100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds early in the
morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-052100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
early in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ163-052100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
342 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
