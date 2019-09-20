TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...

southeast 10 to 15 mph coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

inland...southeast 10 to 20 mph coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1257 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH