TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019
_____
063 FPUS54 KHGX 140914
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 140913
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
TXZ237-142100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-142100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-142100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-142100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-142100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-142100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in
the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ438-142100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-142100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-142100-
Coastal Jackson-
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-142100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ236-142100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-142100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ436-142100-
Matagorda Islands-
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-142100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting
to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-142100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-142100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and
showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-142100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-142100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-142100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-142100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-142100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-142100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-142100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-142100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-142100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-142100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-142100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-142100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-142100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming north around
5 mph in the morning, then becoming east increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-142100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
413 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cl