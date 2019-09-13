TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

971 FPUS54 KHGX 130914

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 130912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a slight chance of