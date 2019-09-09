TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

_____

194 FPUS54 KHGX 090713

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 090712

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast and decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-092100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-092100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ196-092100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-092100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south and

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-092100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

