TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

795 FPUS54 KHGX 050913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 050912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds late becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds late becoming north around

5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-052100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds late becoming east around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds late becoming east around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds late becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Light winds late

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Light winds late

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-052100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Light winds late

becoming northwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-052100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Light winds late

becoming northwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-052100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds late becoming southeast

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ196-052100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds late becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ176-052100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Light winds late

becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-052100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the

morning, then becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

