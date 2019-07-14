TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening
and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night,
then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph inland...southwest 10 to 15 mph
coast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower
80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
in the lower 80s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening
and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Jackson-
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around
90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Matagorda Islands-
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
