TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ237-100900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-100900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ437-100900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-100900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-100900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-100900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s
inland...around 80 coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ210-100900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ227-100900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-100900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-100900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ438-100900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-100900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-100900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-100900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-100900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ235-100900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-100900-
Coastal Jackson-
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-100900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-100900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-100900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-100900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-100900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ436-100900-
Matagorda Islands-
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-100900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming light in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-100900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-100900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-100900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming light in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-100900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming light in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-100900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-100900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
212 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds aroun