TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ 388 FPUS54 KFWD 200842 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 TXZ119-201200- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-201200- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ159-201200- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ158-201200- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ104-201200- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ103-201200- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ093-201200- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ092-201200- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ091-201200- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ102-201200- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ101-201200- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ100-201200- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ115-201200- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ116-201200- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ117-201200- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ131-201200- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ132-201200- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ130-201200- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ129-201200- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ141-201200- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ142-201200- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-201200- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ157-201200- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ143-201200- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-201200- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ133-201200- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-201200- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ145-201200- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ146-201200- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ161-201200- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-201200- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ174-201200- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-201200- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ162-201200- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ147-201200- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ148-201200- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ135-201200- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ122-201200- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-201200- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ120-201200- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ105-201200- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-201200- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-201200- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-201200- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ095-201200- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ094-201200- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 242 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. 