Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

TXZ119-152300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ118-152300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ159-152300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ158-152300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ104-152300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ103-152300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ093-152300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ092-152300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ091-152300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ102-152300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ101-152300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ100-152300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ115-152300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ116-152300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ117-152300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ131-152300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ132-152300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ130-152300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ129-152300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ141-152300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ142-152300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ156-152300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ157-152300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ143-152300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ144-152300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ133-152300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ134-152300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ145-152300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ146-152300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ161-152300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ160-152300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ174-152300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ175-152300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ162-152300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ147-152300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ148-152300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ135-152300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ122-152300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ121-152300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ120-152300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ105-152300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ123-152300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ107-152300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ106-152300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ095-152300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ094-152300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

