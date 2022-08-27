TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ 264 FPUS54 KFWD 270802 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 TXZ119-272115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ118-272115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ159-272115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ158-272115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-272115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ103-272115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ093-272115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-272115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-272115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ102-272115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ101-272115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ100-272115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-272115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ116-272115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ117-272115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ131-272115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ132-272115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ130-272115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ129-272115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ141-272115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-272115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-272115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ157-272115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-272115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-272115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ133-272115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ134-272115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ145-272115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ146-272115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ161-272115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ160-272115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ174-272115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-272115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ162-272115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-272115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ148-272115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ135-272115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ122-272115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ121-272115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ120-272115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ105-272115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ123-272115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ107-272115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ106-272115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ095-272115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ094-272115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 302 AM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. 