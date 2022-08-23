TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ 504 FPUS54 KFWD 231554 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 TXZ119-232115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-232115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-232115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-232115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-232115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-232115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-232115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-232115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ091-232115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ102-232115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-232115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-232115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ115-232115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-232115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ117-232115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-232115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-232115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-232115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-232115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-232115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-232115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-232115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-232115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-232115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-232115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-232115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-232115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-232115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-232115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-232115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-232115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-232115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ175-232115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ162-232115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ147-232115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ148-232115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ135-232115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ122-232115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ121-232115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-232115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-232115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-232115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ107-232115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ106-232115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-232115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ094-232115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 1054 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather