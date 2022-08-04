TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ 798 FPUS54 KFWD 040951 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 TXZ119-042115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ118-042115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ159-042115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-042115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-042115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ103-042115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ093-042115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ092-042115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ091-042115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ102-042115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ101-042115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ100-042115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-042115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-042115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ117-042115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ131-042115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-042115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-042115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-042115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-042115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-042115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-042115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ157-042115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-042115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-042115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-042115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-042115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-042115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-042115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-042115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-042115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-042115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-042115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-042115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-042115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-042115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-042115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-042115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-042115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-042115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ123-042115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-042115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-042115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-042115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-042115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-042115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 451 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. 