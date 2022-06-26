TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ 406 FPUS54 KFWD 260812 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 TXZ119-262115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ118-262115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ159-262115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ158-262115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ104-262115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ103-262115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ093-262115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ092-262115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ091-262115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-262115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ101-262115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ100-262115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-262115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ116-262115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ117-262115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ131-262115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ132-262115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ130-262115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ129-262115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ141-262115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ142-262115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ156-262115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ157-262115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-262115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ144-262115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ133-262115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ134-262115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ145-262115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ146-262115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ161-262115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ160-262115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ174-262115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ175-262115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-262115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-262115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-262115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ135-262115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ122-262115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-262115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-262115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-262115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ123-262115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ107-262115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ106-262115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ095-262115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ094-262115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 312 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. 