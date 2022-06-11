TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022 _____ 844 FPUS54 KFWD 110816 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 TXZ119-112115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ118-112115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ159-112115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ158-112115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ104-112115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ103-112115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ093-112115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ092-112115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ091-112115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-112115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ101-112115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ100-112115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-112115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ116-112115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ117-112115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ131-112115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ132-112115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ130-112115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ129-112115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ141-112115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ142-112115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ156-112115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ157-112115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ143-112115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ144-112115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ133-112115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ134-112115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ145-112115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ146-112115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ161-112115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ160-112115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-112115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-112115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-112115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-112115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-112115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ135-112115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ122-112115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-112115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-112115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-112115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ123-112115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ107-112115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ106-112115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ095-112115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ094-112115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. TXZ094-112115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 316 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$