TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

569 FPUS54 KFWD 170810

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

TXZ119-172115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-172115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-172115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-172115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-172115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to

around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-172115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling to around 70 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-172115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ092-172115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-172115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-172115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-172115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-172115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-172115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-172115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-172115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-172115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-172115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-172115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-172115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-172115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-172115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-172115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-172115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-172115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-172115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-172115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-172115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-172115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-172115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-172115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-172115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-172115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-172115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-172115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-172115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-172115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-172115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-172115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ121-172115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ120-172115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ105-172115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ123-172115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ107-172115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ106-172115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ095-172115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ094-172115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather