TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

137 FPUS54 KFWD 050602

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

TXZ119-050915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ118-050915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ159-050915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ158-050915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ104-050915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ103-050915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ093-050915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ092-050915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ091-050915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-050915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ101-050915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ100-050915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ115-050915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ116-050915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ117-050915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ131-050915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ132-050915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ130-050915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ129-050915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-050915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ142-050915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ156-050915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ157-050915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ143-050915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ144-050915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ133-050915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ134-050915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ145-050915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ146-050915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ161-050915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ160-050915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ174-050915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ175-050915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ162-050915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ147-050915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ148-050915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ135-050915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ122-050915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ121-050915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ120-050915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ105-050915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ123-050915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ107-050915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ106-050915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ095-050915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-050915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

102 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather