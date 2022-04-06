TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

TXZ119-062130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ118-062130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ159-062130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ158-062130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ104-062130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ103-062130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ093-062130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ092-062130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ091-062130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

TXZ102-062130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ101-062130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-062130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ115-062130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ116-062130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ117-062130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ131-062130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ132-062130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ130-062130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ129-062130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ141-062130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ142-062130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ156-062130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ157-062130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ143-062130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ144-062130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ133-062130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ134-062130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ145-062130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ146-062130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ161-062130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ160-062130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ174-062130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ175-062130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ162-062130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ147-062130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ148-062130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ135-062130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-062130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ121-062130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ120-062130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ105-062130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ123-062130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-062130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ106-062130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ095-062130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ094-062130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

