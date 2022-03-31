TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

_____

206 FPUS54 KFWD 310833

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

TXZ119-312130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-312130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-312130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-312130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-312130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-312130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-312130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-312130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-312130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-312130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-312130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-312130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-312130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-312130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-312130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-312130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-312130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-312130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-312130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-312130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-312130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ156-312130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ157-312130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ143-312130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ144-312130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-312130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-312130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-312130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-312130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-312130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-312130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-312130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-312130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ162-312130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-312130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-312130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-312130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ122-312130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ121-312130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ120-312130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ105-312130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ123-312130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ107-312130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ106-312130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ095-312130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ094-312130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

333 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather