Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

TXZ119-162115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ118-162115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ159-162115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ158-162115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ104-162115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ103-162115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ093-162115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ092-162115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ091-162115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ102-162115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ101-162115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ100-162115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ115-162115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-162115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ117-162115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ131-162115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ132-162115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ130-162115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ129-162115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ141-162115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ142-162115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ156-162115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-162115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ143-162115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ144-162115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ133-162115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ134-162115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ145-162115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ146-162115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ161-162115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ160-162115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ174-162115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ175-162115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ162-162115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ147-162115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ148-162115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ135-162115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ122-162115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ121-162115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ120-162115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ105-162115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ123-162115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ107-162115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ106-162115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ095-162115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ094-162115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

