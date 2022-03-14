TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

TXZ119-142115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ118-142115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to

20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ159-142115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ158-142115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ104-142115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ103-142115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to

20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ093-142115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ092-142115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ091-142115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-142115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ101-142115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ100-142115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ115-142115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ116-142115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ117-142115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ131-142115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ132-142115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ130-142115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ129-142115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ141-142115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ142-142115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ156-142115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ157-142115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ143-142115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ144-142115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-142115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-142115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ145-142115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-142115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-142115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-142115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with a chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-142115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ175-142115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ162-142115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ147-142115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-142115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ135-142115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ122-142115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ121-142115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ120-142115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ105-142115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ123-142115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ107-142115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ106-142115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ095-142115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ094-142115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

309 AM CDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

