TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

_____

994 FPUS54 KFWD 221005

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

TXZ119-222230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Rain and sleet

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of sleet and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain with rain

likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-222230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Sleet and rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of sleet and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

freezing rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-222230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and freezing rain likely. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in

the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s

after midnight. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Freezing rain likely with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain. A

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ158-222230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of freezing

rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling to around 30 in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s

after midnight. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-222230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the morning,

then freezing rain with possible sleet and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of a

few hundredths of an inch. Much colder with highs around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain with rain

likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ103-222230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and sleet. No

sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to less than

one tenth of an inch. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

11.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

freezing rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of

sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-222230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Ice

accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet and

isolated thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain in the morning,

then rain, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-222230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of freezing rain or

sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Sleet with a slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation dusting or very

light. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing

rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then freezing rain and rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-222230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain or

sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 8 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. Sleet likely in the morning, then a

chance of sleet in the afternoon. Very light sleet accumulations

possible. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an

inch. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet likely with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ102-222230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain or

sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

11 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Sleet likely

with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Very light

sleet accumulations possible. Ice accumulation of up to less than

one tenth of an inch. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

11.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing

rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ101-222230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain or

sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. Sleet likely in the morning, then a

chance of sleet in the afternoon. Very light sleet accumulations

possible. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 20s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet likely with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of freezing

rain, rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance

of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ100-222230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain or sleet or a slight chance of rain after

midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Sleet

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of sleet in the

afternoon. Very light sleet accumulations possible. Trace amounts

of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 7 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet likely with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain, sleet likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-222230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain or freezing rain or sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14 after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A

chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of sleet in

the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet likely with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-222230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain or freezing rain or sleet after

midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Sleet

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of sleet in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of a

few hundredths of an inch. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet likely with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Freezing

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-222230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of freezing rain or sleet after midnight. No

sleet accumulation expected. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain

and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain

and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet and

isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Freezing

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ131-222230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing

rain after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain and sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs

around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then freezing rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing

rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-222230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing

rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain and sleet. No sleet accumulation

expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with a

slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a

slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-222230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation

expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs around 30. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet and

isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain

likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A

slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-222230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 17 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation

expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet likely with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Freezing

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 9 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ141-222230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or freezing

rain after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet, rain and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation

expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs around 30. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet and

isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ142-222230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, sleet and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation

expected. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 12.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-222230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance of

rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain and rain. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-222230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet

accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain. A

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-222230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

rain and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of sleet in

the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 12.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 14.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A

slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-222230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

rain and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of sleet in

the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight

chance of freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ133-222230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Rain and sleet

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of sleet and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain, rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-222230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely with a slight

chance of sleet. Rain likely in the morning, then isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-222230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with freezing

rain likely with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation

expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ146-222230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not

as warm with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower

60s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain, rain likely

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 16.

.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-222230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then freezing rain, rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-222230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and freezing rain likely. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs

around 40. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-222230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Freezing rain likely with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain after midnight. Colder

with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, isolated thunderstorms and

freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-222230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Freezing rain likely with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, rain

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

19.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Rain likely. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

around 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-222230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain,

freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

and isolated thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with rain

likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-222230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, freezing rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain after midnight. Colder

with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-222230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain, freezing

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain and

freezing rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-222230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain, rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Colder with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-222230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Not as warm with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,

then freezing rain, rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling to

around 30 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain, rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-222230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of

sleet in the morning, then freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-222230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the morning,

then freezing rain with possible sleet and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 13.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-222230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the morning,

then freezing rain with possible sleet and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 14.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ123-222230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of

sleet in the morning, then freezing rain, rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Rain, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ107-222230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of

sleet in the morning, then freezing rain, rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Freezing rain and

rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ106-222230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning,

then freezing rain with possible sleet and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

14.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ095-222230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the morning,

then freezing rain, rain with a slight chance of sleet in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ094-222230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

405 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. No sleet accumulation

expected. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain, rain and isolated thunderstorms. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

