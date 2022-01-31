TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

002 FPUS54 KFWD 310801

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

TXZ119-311200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then freezing rain, sleet and rain likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow and

sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ118-311200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, snow with a slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ159-311200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk and

much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ158-311200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk and

much cooler with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ104-311200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow and

sleet in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ103-311200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,

then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Light sleet

accumulation. Brisk and much colder with lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet with a slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk

and much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-311200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,

then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Light sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of sleet with a slight chance of freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-311200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the evening,

then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-311200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then

sleet, snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ102-311200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,

then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much

colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ101-311200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the evening,

then sleet, snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ100-311200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then

snow, sleet likely with a slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 10 to

15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ115-311200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and sleet in the evening,

then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ116-311200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,

then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ117-311200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,

then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Light sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk and

much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ131-311200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Brisk and much cooler

with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ132-311200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet with a slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ130-311200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,

then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Precipitation

may be heavy at times in the evening. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ129-311200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and sleet in the evening,

then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ141-311200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet in the

morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ142-311200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, snow with a slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ156-311200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then freezing rain, rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ157-311200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then freezing rain, rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ143-311200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, snow with a slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ144-311200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet and rain likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ133-311200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, snow with a slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow and

sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ134-311200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then freezing rain, rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ145-311200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then freezing rain with sleet likely after midnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk and

much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ146-311200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ161-311200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain, sleet

and rain in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk

and much cooler with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ160-311200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain, sleet

and rain in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk

and much cooler with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ174-311200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk

and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ175-311200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler

with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ162-311200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ147-311200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ148-311200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ135-311200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values around

20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ122-311200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ121-311200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then freezing rain, rain with a slight chance of sleet

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ120-311200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain, rain

and sleet likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy and much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ105-311200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain in the evening, then rain

with sleet likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of sleet, freezing rain and snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ123-311200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then freezing rain and rain after midnight. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ107-311200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ106-311200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain with a slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ095-311200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow, a slight chance of sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ094-311200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

201 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

