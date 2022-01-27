TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 _____ 100 FPUS54 KFWD 270700 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 TXZ119-271015- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ118-271015- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ159-271015- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ158-271015- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ104-271015- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ103-271015- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of sleet. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ093-271015- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers, snow showers and sleet. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ092-271015- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers, snow showers and sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ091-271015- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ102-271015- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ101-271015- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-271015- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ115-271015- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-271015- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ117-271015- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ131-271015- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ132-271015- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ130-271015- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-271015- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-271015- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-271015- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-271015- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ157-271015- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ143-271015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ144-271015- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ133-271015- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ134-271015- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ145-271015- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ146-271015- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ161-271015- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ160-271015- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ174-271015- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ175-271015- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ162-271015- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ147-271015- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ148-271015- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ135-271015- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ122-271015- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ121-271015- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ120-271015- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ105-271015- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ123-271015- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ107-271015- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles, a slight chance of sleet and snow showers. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ106-271015- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles, a slight chance of sleet and snow showers. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ095-271015- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles, a slight chance of sleet and snow showers. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ094-271015- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles, a slight chance of sleet and snow showers. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. 