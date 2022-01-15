TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022 _____ 547 FPUS54 KFWD 150912 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 TXZ119-152215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs around 40. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ118-152215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ159-152215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ158-152215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ104-152215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ103-152215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ093-152215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ092-152215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 15. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 13. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ091-152215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 14. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 14. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ102-152215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 16. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ101-152215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 13. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 14. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ100-152215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 15. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ115-152215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ116-152215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 16. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ117-152215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Very windy and much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 16. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ131-152215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ132-152215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ130-152215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ129-152215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ141-152215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ142-152215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ156-152215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ157-152215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ143-152215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ144-152215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ133-152215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ134-152215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ145-152215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ146-152215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ161-152215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 17. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ160-152215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ174-152215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ175-152215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ162-152215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ147-152215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ148-152215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ135-152215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ122-152215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 40. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ121-152215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 40. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ120-152215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ105-152215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ123-152215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ107-152215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ106-152215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ095-152215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ094-152215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 312 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather