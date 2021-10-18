TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021 _____ 892 FPUS54 KFWD 180811 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 TXZ119-182115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-182115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-182115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-182115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-182115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-182115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-182115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ092-182115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ091-182115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ101-182115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-182115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-182115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-182115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-182115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ131-182115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-182115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-182115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-182115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-182115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-182115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-182115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-182115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-182115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-182115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-182115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-182115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-182115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-182115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-182115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-182115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-182115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ175-182115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-182115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ147-182115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-182115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ135-182115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ122-182115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ121-182115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-182115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-182115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ123-182115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ107-182115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-182115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ095-182115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ094-182115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 311 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather