TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

456 FPUS54 KFWD 030853

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

TXZ119-032130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-032130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-032130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-032130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-032130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-032130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-032130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ092-032130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ091-032130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-032130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-032130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-032130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-032130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-117-032130-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-032130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-032130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-032130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-032130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-032130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-032130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-032130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-032130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-032130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-032130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-032130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-032130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-032130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-032130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-032130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ160-032130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-032130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-032130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-032130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ147-032130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ148-032130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-032130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ122-032130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ121-032130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ120-032130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-032130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-032130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ107-032130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ106-032130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ095-032130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ094-032130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

353 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

