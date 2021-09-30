TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

TXZ119-300915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ118-300915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ159-300915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ158-300915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ104-300915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ103-300915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ093-300915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ092-300915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ091-300915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ101-300915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ100-300915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ115-300915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ116-300915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-117-300915-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ131-300915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ132-300915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ130-300915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ129-300915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ141-300915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ142-300915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ156-300915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ157-300915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ143-300915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ144-300915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-300915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-300915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ145-300915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ146-300915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ161-300915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ160-300915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ174-300915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ175-300915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ162-300915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ147-300915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ148-300915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ135-300915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ122-300915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ121-300915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ120-300915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ105-300915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ123-300915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ107-300915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ106-300915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ095-300915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ094-300915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

113 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

