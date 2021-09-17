TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures

falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures

falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

332 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

