TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021 _____ 712 FPUS54 KFWD 130600 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 TXZ119-130915- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ118-130915- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ159-130915- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ158-130915- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-130915- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-130915- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ093-130915- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-130915- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-130915- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-130915- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-130915- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-130915- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-130915- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-130915- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-130915- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-130915- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-130915- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ129-130915- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-130915- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-130915- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-130915- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-130915- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-130915- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-130915- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ133-130915- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ134-130915- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-130915- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ146-130915- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ161-130915- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ160-130915- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ174-130915- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ175-130915- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ162-130915- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-130915- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ148-130915- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ135-130915- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ122-130915- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ121-130915- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ120-130915- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ105-130915- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-130915- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ107-130915- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ106-130915- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-130915- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ094-130915- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 100 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. 