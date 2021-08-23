TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021 _____ 032 FPUS54 KFWD 230751 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 TXZ119-230900- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ118-230900- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ159-230900- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ158-230900- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-230900- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-230900- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ093-230900- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ092-230900- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ091-230900- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ101-230900- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-230900- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-230900- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-230900- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-230900- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-230900- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-230900- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-230900- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ129-230900- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-230900- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-230900- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-230900- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-230900- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-230900- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-230900- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ133-230900- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ134-230900- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-230900- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ146-230900- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ161-230900- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ160-230900- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ174-230900- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ175-230900- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ162-230900- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ147-230900- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ148-230900- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ135-230900- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ122-230900- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ121-230900- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ120-230900- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ105-230900- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-230900- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ107-230900- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ106-230900- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ095-230900- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ094-230900- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 251 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$