TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021 _____ 323 FPUS54 KFWD 170701 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 TXZ119-170915- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ118-170915- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ159-170915- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ158-170915- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ104-170915- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ103-170915- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ093-170915- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ092-170915- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ091-170915- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ101-170915- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ100-170915- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-170915- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ116-170915- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-170915- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ131-170915- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ132-170915- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ130-170915- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ129-170915- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ141-170915- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ142-170915- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ156-170915- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ157-170915- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-170915- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ144-170915- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ133-170915- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ134-170915- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ145-170915- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ146-170915- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ161-170915- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ160-170915- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ174-170915- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ175-170915- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-170915- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ147-170915- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ148-170915- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ135-170915- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ122-170915- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-170915- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-170915- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-170915- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ123-170915- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ107-170915- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ106-170915- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ095-170915- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ094-170915- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 201 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather