TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021 _____ 183 FPUS54 KFWD 140814 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 TXZ119-142115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ118-142115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ159-142115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ158-142115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ104-142115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ103-142115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-142115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-142115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-142115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-142115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-142115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-142115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-142115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-142115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-142115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ132-142115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ130-142115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ129-142115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ141-142115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ142-142115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ156-142115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ157-142115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-142115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ144-142115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ133-142115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ134-142115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ145-142115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ146-142115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ161-142115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ160-142115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-142115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-142115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-142115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-142115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-142115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ135-142115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ122-142115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-142115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-142115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-142115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ123-142115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ107-142115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-142115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-142115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-142115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 314 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather