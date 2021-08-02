TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021 _____ 600 FPUS54 KFWD 020800 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 TXZ119-022200- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ118-022200- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ159-022200- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ158-022200- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ104-022200- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ103-022200- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ093-022200- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ092-022200- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ091-022200- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ101-022200- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ100-022200- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ115-022200- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ116-022200- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-022200- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ131-022200- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ132-022200- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ130-022200- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ129-022200- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ141-022200- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ142-022200- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ156-022200- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ157-022200- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-022200- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ144-022200- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ133-022200- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ134-022200- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ145-022200- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ146-022200- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ161-022200- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ160-022200- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ174-022200- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-022200- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ162-022200- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ147-022200- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-022200- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ135-022200- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ122-022200- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ121-022200- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ120-022200- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ105-022200- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ123-022200- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ107-022200- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ106-022200- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ095-022200- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ094-022200- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather