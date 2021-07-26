TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

097 FPUS54 KFWD 260912

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

TXZ119-262200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ118-262200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ159-262200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ158-262200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ104-262200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ103-262200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ093-262200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ092-262200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ091-262200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ101-262200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ100-262200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ115-262200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ116-262200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ102-117-262200-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ131-262200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ132-262200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ130-262200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ129-262200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ141-262200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ142-262200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ156-262200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-262200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ143-262200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ144-262200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ133-262200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ134-262200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ145-262200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ146-262200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ161-262200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ160-262200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-262200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-262200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-262200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ147-262200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ148-262200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ135-262200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ122-262200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ121-262200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ120-262200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ105-262200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ123-262200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ107-262200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ106-262200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ095-262200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ094-262200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

412 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather