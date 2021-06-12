TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021 _____ 331 FPUS54 KFWD 120800 AAA ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 TXZ119-122115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ118-122115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ159-122115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ158-122115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-122115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ103-122115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ093-122115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-122115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-122115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this morning, then becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ101-122115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this morning, then becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-122115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this morning, then diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-122115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this morning, then diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ116-122115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-122115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ131-122115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-122115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-122115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ129-122115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-122115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ142-122115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ156-122115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ157-122115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-122115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ144-122115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ133-122115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ134-122115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-122115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ146-122115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ161-122115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ160-122115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ174-122115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ175-122115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ162-122115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-122115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ148-122115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ135-122115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ122-122115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ121-122115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ120-122115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ105-122115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ123-122115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ107-122115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ106-122115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ095-122115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ094-122115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ 24 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather