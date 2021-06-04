TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021 _____ 935 FPUS54 KFWD 040809 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 TXZ119-042115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-042115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-042115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-042115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-042115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-042115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ093-042115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-042115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-042115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ101-042115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-042115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-042115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-042115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-042115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-042115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-042115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-042115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-042115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-042115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-042115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-042115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-042115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-042115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-042115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-042115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-042115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-042115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-042115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-042115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-042115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-042115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-042115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-042115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ147-042115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-042115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ135-042115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-042115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-042115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-042115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-042115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-042115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-042115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-042115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-042115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-042115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 309 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. 