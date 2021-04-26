TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021 _____ 991 FPUS54 KFWD 260828 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 TXZ119-262115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-262115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-262115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-262115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ104-262115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-262115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-262115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-262115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-262115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ101-262115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-262115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-262115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-262115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-262115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ131-262115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ132-262115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-262115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ129-262115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ141-262115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ142-262115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-262115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-262115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ143-262115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ144-262115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ133-262115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ134-262115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-262115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-262115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-262115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-262115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-262115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-262115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-262115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ147-262115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ148-262115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ135-262115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ122-262115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ121-262115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-262115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-262115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ123-262115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ107-262115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ106-262115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ095-262115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ094-262115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 328 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather