Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

TXZ119-092115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-092115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-092115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-092115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ104-092115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ103-092115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-092115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-092115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ091-092115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ102-092115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-092115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ100-092115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-092115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ116-092115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-092115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-092115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-092115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-092115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ129-092115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-092115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ142-092115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ156-092115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ157-092115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ143-092115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ144-092115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-092115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-092115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ145-092115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-092115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ161-092115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ160-092115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-092115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ175-092115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-092115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-092115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ148-092115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ135-092115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ122-092115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ121-092115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ120-092115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ105-092115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ123-092115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ107-092115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ106-092115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler.

Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ095-092115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ094-092115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

